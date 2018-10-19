Pompeo Blasts ABC for "Factually False" Report He Listened to Khashoggi Murder Tape

Image Credits: Chip Somodevilla / Staff / Getty.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo is flatly denying an ABC News report that said he listened to, and read the transcript of, audio of columnist Jamal Khashoggi being murdered in the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul.

ABC quoted a “senior Turkish official” for the bombshell story that indirectly confirms that such a tape exists and that a Saudi hit squad killed Mr. Khashoggi.

The Turks have leaked a number of sensational allegations to the U.S. press about how the missing Islamic activist met his demise. To date, the administration of Recep Erdogan hasn’t released any video or audio evidence which would apparently have come from bugging the consulate.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

South African City Preps to Seize Land From White Farmers

South African City Preps to Seize Land From White Farmers

World News
Comments
Belgium: Migrants Viciously Beat Up 68-Year-Old Man Because His Dog "Smelled"

Belgium: Migrants Viciously Beat Up 68-Year-Old Man Because His Dog “Smelled”

World News
Comments

Migration Across Border “Approaching Moment of Crisis” – Pompeo

World News
Comments

‘Child refugee’ with flagship Samsung phone and gold watch complains about Swedish benefits rules

World News
Comments

Germany Training Migrants to Drive Public Buses

World News
Comments

Comments