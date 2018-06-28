Pompeo: Health Attack on U.S. Worker in China Medically ‘Consistent’ With Sonic Attacks in Cuba

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday said a health attack on a U.S. government employee in China is medically “consistent” with those that took place against 25 U.S. diplomats in Cuba over the past two years.

Pompeo told senators that he didn’t know if the sonic attacks that took place against U.S. diplomats and other personnel in Cuba were exactly the same as the single medically confirmed health incident that an American employee experienced earlier this year while working at a U.S. consulate in China.

“That’s a very good question,” Pompeo told Sen. Patrick Leahy (D., Vt.) during testimony before the Senate Appropriations Committee. “I don’t know if they were the same events. It is the case that the medical condition, the single medical condition to date in China is, as the medical folks would say, consistent with what happened in Cuba.”

Read more