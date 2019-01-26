Pompeo Hires 'Never Trump' Neocon To Oversee Venezuela Regime Change

Image Credits: Jim Watson/Getty Images.

Daniel McAdams, Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute, lashed out at Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for hiring NeverTrump “neocon war criminal” Elliott Abrams to oversee a US regime change operation in Venezuela after Trump had already rejected Abrams for the State Department in 2016.

“You CANNOT make this up!!!” McAdams tweeted Friday. “@SecPompeo has appointed as his point man on Venezuela the EXACT person most involved in the 2002 US coup in Venezuela! Elliott Abrams – a neocon war criminal!”

From Reuters:

Former U.S. diplomat Elliott Abrams will lead U.S. efforts on Venezuela, where Washington has recognized an opposition leader as the legitimate president, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday.

“Elliott will be a true asset to our mission to help the Venezuelan people fully restore democracy and prosperity to their country,” Pompeo said in announcing Abrams’ appointment.

He said Abrams would accompany him to the United Nations on Saturday for a Security Council meeting on Venezuela where the U.S. will press other countries to support opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country’s interim head of state.

Trump specifically rejected Abrams’ appointment — despite Jared Kushner and Rex Tillerson pushing hard for him — back in 2016.

Remember folks: the Russkies “interfering” in our election by running some Facebook ads was an international war crime which merits investigating and arresting (for process crimes) everyone who helped Trump win the election…

On the flip side, America declaring an unelected opposition leader the president of Venezuela without any sort of election actually involving the people of Venezuela is totally legitimate and a moral imperative!

Maduro is obviously terrible and I’m aware tons of good people want him to get ousted but the hypocrisy here is just astounding.

The US now recognizes that Juan Guaidó won the recent election in Venezuela. Under the current dictator, Nicolás Maduro, there has been a collapse of society. Alex comments on the most recent footage out of the crumbling country.


Feds send more agents to get Roger Stone than bin Laden!

CNN ACOSTA: Trump reopened govt to distract from Roger Stone arrest

