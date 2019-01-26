Pompeo Hires 'Never Trump' Neocon To Oversee Venezuela Regime Change

Daniel McAdams, Executive Director of the Ron Paul Institute, lashed out at Secretary of State Mike Pompeo for hiring NeverTrump “neocon war criminal” Elliott Abrams to oversee a US regime change operation in Venezuela after Trump had already rejected Abrams for the State Department in 2016.

“You CANNOT make this up!!!” McAdams tweeted Friday. “@SecPompeo has appointed as his point man on Venezuela the EXACT person most involved in the 2002 US coup in Venezuela! Elliott Abrams – a neocon war criminal!”

You CANNOT make this up!!! @SecPompeo has appointed as his point man on Venezuela the EXACT person most involved in the 2002 US coup in Venezuela! Elliot Abrams – a neocon war criminal!https://t.co/9cFK4lGSPN — Daniel McAdams (@DanielLMcAdams) January 25, 2019

From Reuters:

Former U.S. diplomat Elliott Abrams will lead U.S. efforts on Venezuela, where Washington has recognized an opposition leader as the legitimate president, U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday. “Elliott will be a true asset to our mission to help the Venezuelan people fully restore democracy and prosperity to their country,” Pompeo said in announcing Abrams’ appointment. He said Abrams would accompany him to the United Nations on Saturday for a Security Council meeting on Venezuela where the U.S. will press other countries to support opposition leader Juan Guaido as the country’s interim head of state.

Trump specifically rejected Abrams’ appointment — despite Jared Kushner and Rex Tillerson pushing hard for him — back in 2016.

Trump already said "NO!" to Abrams once for the @StateDept – but the neocons don't give a damn what their boss wants…https://t.co/wx3grj1L8R — Daniel McAdams (@DanielLMcAdams) January 25, 2019

Here's what Trump's new hire to run the Venezuela coup had to say about Trump: pic.twitter.com/yNCOjivAlZ — Daniel McAdams (@DanielLMcAdams) January 25, 2019

Remember folks: the Russkies “interfering” in our election by running some Facebook ads was an international war crime which merits investigating and arresting (for process crimes) everyone who helped Trump win the election…

On the flip side, America declaring an unelected opposition leader the president of Venezuela without any sort of election actually involving the people of Venezuela is totally legitimate and a moral imperative!

Maduro is obviously terrible and I’m aware tons of good people want him to get ousted but the hypocrisy here is just astounding.

Here's more on Abrams' role in the 2002 coup against the lawfully elected government: https://t.co/ElDzWvTyuA — Daniel McAdams (@DanielLMcAdams) January 25, 2019

Only consolation is that, like all neocons, his efforts ended in total failure. But unfortunately with tons of blood spilled… — Daniel McAdams (@DanielLMcAdams) January 26, 2019

