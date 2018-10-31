Pompeo, Mattis Urge Yemen Ceasefire

Image Credits: Mohammed Huwais / Contributor / Getty.

The Trump administration is calling for an urgent halt to the Saudi-Iran proxy war in Yemen and the start of negotiations in November toward a political settlement of a conflict that has pushed millions to the brink of starvation in the Arab world’s poorest country.

The renewed push for a political solution in Yemen comes amid growing criticism of U.S. military support for Saudi Arabia’s Yemen air campaign and American arms sales to the Saudis, in the aftermath of the killing of Saudi writer Jamal Khashoggi in the Saudi Consulate in Turkey.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo urged a cease-fire, specifically citing missile and drone strikes into Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates from Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. The Houthis are supported by Iran. He added that the airstrikes by the Arab coalition, backed by the U.S., “must cease in all populated areas in Yemen.”

