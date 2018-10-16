Pompeo Meets Saudi King on Khashoggi Case

Image Credits: US State Dept.

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo met Saudi Arabia’s King Salman on Tuesday to discuss the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, as Turkish police prepared to search the Saudi consul’s residence in Istanbul in a widening probe.

Khashoggi, a U.S. resident and leading critic of the Saudi crown prince, vanished after entering the consulate on Oct. 2. Turkish officials say they believe he was murdered there and his body removed, which the Saudis strongly deny.

President Donald Trump, who dispatched Pompeo to Riyadh amid strained ties with the key ally, has speculated that “rogue killers” may be responsible after speaking with King Salman.

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Breaking: Saudi Arabia Admits Rogue Group Killed Journalist Khashoggi

Breaking: Saudi Arabia Admits Rogue Group Killed Journalist Khashoggi

World News
Comments
Turkey dismisses 259 local officials for suspected terrorist links

Turkey dismisses 259 local officials for suspected terrorist links

World News
Comments

North Korea Launches Website To Attract Foreign Trade, Investment

World News
comments

Student, 21, Kidnapped, Raped, Murdered by South Africa Gang who Crushed Skull with Rock

World News
comments

Macron Says the “Epicenter” of the French Language is Now in Africa

World News
comments

Comments