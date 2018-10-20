Pompeo: Migrant Caravan Traveling To U.S. 'Not Organic'

Image Credits: Manuel Velasquez/Getty Images.

MEXICO CITY — VOA contributor Greta Van Susteren interviewed U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Friday in Mexico City, where Pompeo is traveling.

Greta Van Susteren: “Mr. Secretary, nice to see you sir.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: “Greta, it’s great to be with you.”

Q: “This is your second trip to Mexico, but why are you here now in Mexico?”

Pompeo: “So as the new government makes this transition, beginning on Dec. 1, we’re working diligently to make sure we have a solid foreign policy relationship with them. So we’re certainly are working with the existing government, I’ll see President (Enrique) Peña Nieto in just a few minutes — was with Foreign Secretary (Luis) Videgaray (Caso) this morning. But also working with my new counterpart, Marcelo Ebrard, to make sure that the United States and Mexico coordinate across a broader aware of issues, security, trade and of course migration as well.”

Read more

We’re in a fight…

Mass censorship of conservatives and libertarians is exploding. You’ve already seen this with the demonetization and ultimate purge of Infowars and other alternative media outlets by mega-corporations working in tangent to stifle competition. But you are important in this fight. Your voice is important. Your free thought is important. Make no mistake, you are just as important as anyone in the Anti-American establishment.

You are our most important contributor.

Sign up for the free newsletter so they can’t keep us from sending you critical information.

Subscribe to the newsletter

We need your support now more than ever. Donate to help support the Infowar.

Donate Now

Download the free app now


Related Articles

Ocasio-Cortez: Allied Victory Against Nazis 'Blueprint' to Defeat Global Warming

Ocasio-Cortez: Allied Victory Against Nazis ‘Blueprint’ to Defeat Global Warming

U.S. News
Comments
America Under Orwellian NPC Stranglehold

America Under Orwellian NPC Stranglehold

U.S. News
Comments

Elizabeth Warren’s Cherokee Cookbook Of Humiliation

U.S. News
comments

See The Satirical Hillary Reptile Video Causing Twitter to Ban Accounts

U.S. News
comments

Infowars’ ‘Real News’ Twitter Banned After MSM Outcry Over Hillary Satire

U.S. News
comments

Comments