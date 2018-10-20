Pompeo: Migrant Caravan Traveling To U.S. 'Not Organic'

MEXICO CITY — VOA contributor Greta Van Susteren interviewed U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Friday in Mexico City, where Pompeo is traveling.

Greta Van Susteren: “Mr. Secretary, nice to see you sir.”

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo: “Greta, it’s great to be with you.”

Q: “This is your second trip to Mexico, but why are you here now in Mexico?”

Pompeo: “So as the new government makes this transition, beginning on Dec. 1, we’re working diligently to make sure we have a solid foreign policy relationship with them. So we’re certainly are working with the existing government, I’ll see President (Enrique) Peña Nieto in just a few minutes — was with Foreign Secretary (Luis) Videgaray (Caso) this morning. But also working with my new counterpart, Marcelo Ebrard, to make sure that the United States and Mexico coordinate across a broader aware of issues, security, trade and of course migration as well.”

