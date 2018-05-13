Pompeo Rips Brennan For Saying Kim Jong Un Is 'Duping' Trump

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo fired back at ex-CIA Director John Brennan Sunday for saying North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has been “masterful” in “duping” President Trump, dismissing the comments as “silly.”

“I think former Director Brennan’s remarks are silly on their face,” Pompeo said during an interview on “Fox News Sunday.”

Pompeo shrugged off Brennan’s concern that Trump was unrealistically raising expectations ahead of his historic summit with Kim on June 12 in Singapore.

“We’re going to enter into a set of discussions with two nations doing their best to achieve outcomes for their own people that are consistent with their objectives and goals,” Pompeo said.

