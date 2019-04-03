Pompeo To Hire Anti-Trumper As State Dept Spokesperson

The State Department is preparing to hire anti-Trumper and former Jeb Bush supporter Morgan Ortagus as the department’s new spokesperson, according to reports.

Ortagus, who worked for a super PAC tied to Jeb Bush, had described Donald Trump as “disgusting” in 2016 shortly after he was elected.

“You have somebody who makes fun of people with mental and physical disabilities. That’s disgusting; there’s no other way around it,” she said. “Quite frankly, I don’t want someone with the temperament of a middle school pubescent boy in the president’s office.”

She had also criticized Trump’s foreign policy approach.

“In his gut, he does not think that Americans should be, quote unquote, the policemen of the world,” she said in April 2016.

“I don’t see it that way. I think that America is the glue that holds the world together…So there were points that I agreed with him today, but overall, I fundamentally disagree with his isolationist approach to foreign policy.”

“However, she quickly reinvented herself as a vocal Trump supporter after he secured the party’s nomination and has remained a key TV surrogate for the administration over the last two years.”

Pleased to welcome Morgan Ortagus as our new @statedeptspox. Her experience as an intelligence analyst & public affairs officer in foreign policy & national security will benefit America. She'll lead our fight to communicate & defend US foreign policy. Welcome to our team Morgan. pic.twitter.com/kSqTdPFNzv — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) April 3, 2019

Ortagus, a former Fox News contributor, is set to replace Heather Nauert after she was tapped to become the UN ambassador.

