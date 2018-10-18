Pompeo to Trump: Give Saudis "A Few More Days" For Khashoggi Investigation

Image Credits: Gage Skidmore / Flickr.

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said Thursday after meeting with President Donald Trump that the U.S. would give Saudi Arabia several more days to “conduct a complete, thorough investigation” into the disappearance of journalist Jamal Khashoggi before deciding on a response.

“There are lots of stories out there about what has happened. We are going to allow the process to move forward,” Pompeo said at the White House.

“I told President Trump this morning we ought to give them a few more days to complete that so that we, too, have a complete understanding of the facts surrounding that, at which point we can make a decision how or if the United States should respond to the incident surrounding Mr. Khashoggi,” he said.

