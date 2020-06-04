Pompeo Trolls China By Posing With 'Dissident' Tiananmen Survivors

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo conducted a five star trolling of China Tuesday by posting a picture of himself meeting with with Tiananmen Square survivors and pro-Democracy activists.

A day before the 31st anniversary of the Tiananmen Square protests of 1989, Pompeo noted that the government in Hong Kong will not allow an annual vigil to go ahead.

“It starts; so soon,” Pompeo tweeted. “For the first time in 30 years, Hong Kong authorities denied permission to hold the Tiananmen Vigil. If there is any doubt about Beijing’s intent, it is to deny Hong Kongers a voice and a choice, making them the same as mainlanders. So much for two systems.”

It starts; so soon. For the first time in 30 years, Hong Kong authorities denied permission to hold the #TiananmenVigil. If there is any doubt about Beijing’s intent, it is to deny Hong Kongers a voice and a choice, making them the same as mainlanders. So much for two systems. — Secretary Pompeo (@SecPompeo) June 2, 2020

Hong Kong authorities are using the excuse of the coronavirus to deny any gathering.

Pompeo was pictured with Wang Dan, Su Xiaokang, Liane Lee, and Henry Li – four Tiananmen Square protesters.

Chinese nationals have no way of learning about Anti-Communist Party protests and the Tiananmen Square massacre inside their own country.

About Tiananmen Incident. China reported 319 deaths.

However, some say that there are hundreds to tens of thousands of deaths.

China has closed the speech of 8964. So later people can not learn from the case.

It is also a loss for China.#Tiananmen — Hiroshi Yoshida 吉田博史 (@YoshidaHiroshi0) July 28, 2019

The only way they can learn about it is by visiting other countries and reading:

The Czech Republic put up signs about the 1989 Tiananmen Square Massacre for their Chinese tourists pic.twitter.com/wygGBAf2OQ — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) April 26, 2020

The CCP system is so insidious that even those doing the censoring have to learn in secret about what really happened so they know what to censor for their fellow citizens:

