Pompeo: Trump 'Reforming Liberal International Order' So It May 'Serve Our Citizens -- Not Control Them'

The Trump administration is restructuring the New World Order so that national sovereignty is restored and the people won’t be controlled by foreign interests, according to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

“Our mission is to reassert our sovereignty, reform the liberal international order, and we want our friends to help us and to exert their sovereignty as well. We aspire to make the international order serve our citizens – not to control them. America intends to lead – now and always,” Pompeo said during his keynote address at the German Marshall Fund in Brussels, Belgium on Tuesday.

Pompeo began by underscoring the failure of the globalist New World Order program following the end of the Cold War.

“After the Cold War ended, we allowed this liberal order to begin to corrode. It failed us in some places, and sometimes it failed you and the rest of the world. Multilateralism has too often become viewed as an end unto itself. The more treaties we sign, the safer we supposedly are. The more bureaucrats we have, the better the job gets done.”

“Was that ever really true?” he continued. “The central question that we face is that – is the question of whether the system as currently configured, as it exists today, and as the world exists today – does it work? Does it work for all the people of the world?”

The Secretary of State then stated that President Trump is not seeking to make America an isolationist nation, but wants international cooperation based on mutual respect for national sovereignty.

“The first two years of the Trump administration demonstrate that President Trump is not undermining these institutions, nor is he abandoning American leadership. Quite the opposite. In the finest traditions of our great democracy, we are rallying the noble nations of the world to build a new liberal order that prevents war and achieves greater prosperity for all.”

“Let’s do so in a way that creates international organizations that are agile, that respect national sovereignty, that deliver on their stated missions, and that create value for the liberal order and for the world,” he added.

Interestingly, Pompeo mentioned the “liberal international order” nine times during his speech to a room full of EU globalists, but reiterated Trump’s position that the days of eroding national sovereignty are over.