Pompeo: US Will Never Recognize Russia's Annexation of Crimea

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo took a firm line on Russia during a tense Senate hearing on Wednesday, saying the U.S. will never recognize the Kremlin’s annexation of Crimea and threatening “severe consequences” for any future election meddling.

The hearing appearance marked the administration’s highest-profile chance to address the sustained criticism over last week’s summit between President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

As expected, Pompeo faced tough questioning from both sides of the aisle. And he clashed publicly with New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez, the top Democrat on the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, just as the hearing was getting started.

Read more

Do not miss: