Pompeo: We Are 'Eager' to See If North Korea Is 'Sincere' About Denuclearization

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered on Monday a firm declaration of American intentions for the upcoming summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“This is truly a mission of peace” Pompeo told members of the media assembled in Singapore, saying that talks were moving quickly with North Korean officials.

The closely watched American diplomatic effort — which will culminate Tuesday morning when Trump and Kim make history as the first sitting U.S. and North Korean leaders to meet — is entirely focused on achieving one goal, Pompeo said: Pyongyang’s denuclearization.

