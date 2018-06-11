Pompeo: We Are 'Eager' to See If North Korea Is 'Sincere' About Denuclearization

Image Credits: State Dept..

U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo delivered on Monday a firm declaration of American intentions for the upcoming summit between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“This is truly a mission of peace” Pompeo told members of the media assembled in Singapore, saying that talks were moving quickly with North Korean officials.

The closely watched American diplomatic effort — which will culminate Tuesday morning when Trump and Kim make history as the first sitting U.S. and North Korean leaders to meet — is entirely focused on achieving one goal, Pompeo said: Pyongyang’s denuclearization.

Read more


Related Articles

White House Reveals Who Will Be In the Room With Trump, Kim

White House Reveals Who Will Be In the Room With Trump, Kim

Government
Comments
White House: US, NKorean Reps To Meet in Singapore Ahead of Trump & Kim

White House: US, NKorean Reps To Meet in Singapore Ahead of Trump & Kim

Government
Comments

Bernie Iced Out: DNC Votes 2020 Candidates Must Be Registered To Party

Government
Comments

Delirious Liberals Lambaste Trump’s Hatred of Murderous MS-13

Government
Comments

State Department Goes Nuclear On Leakers After Top Official’s Arrest

Government
Comments

Comments