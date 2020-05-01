Pompeo: WHO Leader Went To China, Didn't Declare Pandemic Until Everyone Knew

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo slammed the WHO, and its director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, Thursday.

Pompeo said that the organisation has “failed in its mission,” and noted that Tedros “traveled to China and then declined to declare it a pandemic until everyone in the world knew that was already true.”

Elsewhere during the interview with Fox News, Pompeo said “It’s unfortunate, this is not the first time there has been a virus go around the world from inside of China and it’s not the first on the WHO has failed in its mission.”

Defending the US government’s decision to halt funding for the WHO, and to investigate the Chinese bio-labs in Wuhan, Pompeo said “We have an obligation to the American people to do our best to make sure that we fix that, that would prevent those thing from ever happening again.”

Pompeo has repeatedly acknowledged that China has denied the US permission to investigate it’s bio-labs in Wuhan, and is refusing to co-operate with American intelligence agencies on the matter.

As we have covered, the WHO is seen to have been complicit in the Chinese cover up of the outbreak, yet has told the world it should have listened, as well as repeatedly flip-flopping over it’s coronavirus policies.

