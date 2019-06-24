Pop Icon Morrissey Says Diversity is Not a Strength

Pop icon Morrissey has once again offended the outrage mob by asserting that diversity is not a strength because “everyone has ideas that will never correspond”.

In an interview posted to his website, the former Smiths front man once again tore into political correctness.



On the UK: “The UK is a dangerously hateful place now, and I think we need someone to put a stop to the lunacy and to speak for everyone.”

On racism: “If you call someone racist in modern Britain you are telling them that you have run out of words. You are shutting the debate down and running off. The word is meaningless now. Everyone ultimately prefers their own race … does this make everyone racist? The people who reduce every conversation down to a matter of race could be said to be the most traditionally ‘racist’ because everything in life is NOT exclusively a question of race, so why make it so?”

On diversity and borders: “Diversity can’t possibly be a strength if everyone has ideas that will never correspond. If borders are such terrible things then why did they ever exist in the first place? Borders bring order. I can’t see how opposing Halal slaughter makes me racist when I’ve objected to ALL forms of animal slaughter all of my life.”

On cultural stagnation: “That’s the key to modern Britain … only the mentally castrated are eligible for praise and awards. It’s against the law to be intelligent! The dumb have inherited the earth. Because of this, British arts are controlled by completely limited possibilities, and the same faces appear everywhere.”

On not being invited to sing at the benefit concert for victims of the Manchester Arena bombing: “Because I DO look back in anger! I would have sang “World Peace Is None Of Your Business” or “Life Is A Pigsty” – or something truthful and meaningful. If my child had been killed at Manchester Arena I wouldn’t be lighting candles and swaying … I’d be in a complete rage.”

On the Notre Dame fire: “Let’s be realistic … it’s arson. Everybody knows that. You can judge it by the speed by which the corporate media rushed to call it an accident even though the fire had just started and no one was in any position to know anything. Brainwashing! It’s a bit like hearing the full reason behind a plane crash even though the plane has yet to hit the ocean.”



On Nigel Farage: “It’s obvious that he would make a good Prime Minister … if any of us can actually remember what a good Prime Minister is.”

On Brexit: “I didn’t vote in the referendum although I can see how there is absolutely nothing attractive about the EU. My view has always been that the result of the referendum must be carried through. If the vote had been remain there would be absolutely no question that we would remain. In the interest of true democracy, you cannot argue against the wish of the people. Without the people, nobody in high office gets paid.”

For the last decade, Morrissey has sought to undermine the sacred cows of the progressive left, which is why he is relentlessly attacked by the media.

But he remains one of a rare breed of music industry celebrities who these days is virtually extinct – an authentic individual who refuses to self-censor to please the authoritarian hate mobs that control popular culture.

