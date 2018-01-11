Pop Singer Slams Oprah Over Weinstein: You’ve Been Part of the Problem for Decades

Pop singer Seal called out Oprah Winfrey on social media Wednesday, claiming the daytime talk show host is part of the sex abuse problem in Hollywood.

On Wednesday the artist posted a meme to Instagram showing Oprah sucking on Hollywood mega-producer Harvey Weinstein’s ear, with another photo showing Oprah introducing an actress to Weinstein.

“Oh I forgot, that’s right…..you’d heard the rumours but you had no idea he was actually serially assaulting young stary-eyed actresses who in turn had no idea what they were getting into. My bad,” Seal commented, referring to Oprah’s knowledge of Weinstein’s perverted antics.

At least one aspiring actress has accused Weinstein of using Oprah to seduce her with promises of advancing her career.

British actress Kadian Noble claimed she was raped in a hotel room by Weinstein, who had earlier greeted him with Oprah “swinging off his arm” at a London event in 2014.

“Harvey wasn’t acting alone. Harvey wasn’t allowed and enabled to do what he did to Kadian and other women without help,” said Noble’s attorney, Jeff Herman.

Weinstein was attacked while while eating dinner at an Arizona restaurant this week.

