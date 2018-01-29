Pop Star Stuns at Grammys in Anti-Abortion Dress

Pop vocalist Joy Villa made a splash on the 60th annual Grammy awards red carpet Sunday, showing up with a dress featuring a pro-life message.

The independent artist, who gained prominence after wearing a pro-Trump MAGA dress to the 2017 Grammys, turned heads in a white gown displaying the image of a fetus inside a womb, along with a clutch purse emblazoned with the words, “Choose life.”

“I believe in loving the child and the mother, and I am proudly #ProLife,” Villa wrote on Instagram Sunday. “There is so much pain out there, but I choose to spread love and hope.”

In an interview with Fox Business Network, Villa also disclosed she hand-painted the image on her dress based on a sonogram image of her own daughter, who she adopted out at age 20.

