Pop Star Stuns at Grammys in Anti-Abortion Dress

Pop vocalist Joy Villa made a splash on the 60th annual Grammy awards red carpet Sunday, showing up with a dress featuring a pro-life message.
The independent artist, who gained prominence after wearing a pro-Trump MAGA dress to the 2017 Grammys, turned heads in a white gown displaying the image of a fetus inside a womb, along with a clutch purse emblazoned with the words, “Choose life.”
“I believe in loving the child and the mother, and I am proudly #ProLife,” Villa wrote on Instagram Sunday. “There is so much pain out there, but I choose to spread love and hope.”
My statement for the 60th @recordingacademy is #CHOOSELIFE. 🙏🏽💗💋 I believe in loving the child and the mother, and I am proudly #ProLife. There is so much pain out there, but I choose to spread love and hope. ❤️💗💕I hand painted my @pronovias gown with a recreation of my daughter’s sonogram portrait I painted in 2007 at 20 years old, 8 months pregnant with my beautiful daughter, whom I adopted out to a wonderful family. I’m incredibly blessed to have given life, and I hope to encourage anyone in a similar painful situation to choose adoption. 🙏🏽 I also hand painted my #Chooselife bag! And my gorgeous crown is made in USA, NYC. My dress comes from nonprofit @thebridalgardennyc who donates all of the proceeds to @brooklyncharterschool supporting underprivileged minority children. #love #blessed #life #grammys #grammys2018 #joyvillagrammys #joyvillamusic #grammysnyc #redcarpet #grammysfashion #MAGA #princessjoyvilla
In an interview with Fox Business Network, Villa also disclosed she hand-painted the image on her dress based on a sonogram image of her own daughter, who she adopted out at age 20.
