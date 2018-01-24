Pope condemns 'evil' of fake news and its use for political gain

Pope Francis on Wednesday condemned the “evil” of fake news, saying journalists and social media users should shun and unmask manipulative “snake tactics” that foment division to serve political and economic interests.

”Fake news is a sign of intolerant and hypersensitive attitudes, and leads only to the spread of arrogance and hatred. That is the end result of untruth,” Francis said in the first document by a pope on the subject.

It was issued after months of debate on how much fake news may have influenced the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign and the election of President Donald Trump.

The document, called “The truth will set you free – Fake news and journalism for peace”, was issued in advance of the Catholic Church’s World Day of Social Communications on May 13.

