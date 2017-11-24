Pope criticizes politicians for stoking racism over immigration

Image Credits: Catholic Church England / Flickr.

Pope Francis on Friday excoriated politicians who foment fear of migrants, saying they were sowing violence and racism, and urged them to “practise the virtue of prudence” to help them integrate.

The pope, who has made defense of migrants and refugees a major plank of his papacy, made his comments in a message prepared for the Roman Catholic Church’s World Day of Peace, which is celebrated on Jan. 1 each year.

The message, whose title for 2018 is “Migrants and Refugees: Men and Women in Search of Peace”, is traditionally sent to heads of state and government and international institutions.

The message is being released as migration has become a top political issue in countries including the United States, Italy, Australia and Germany.

