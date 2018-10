Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Washington Cardinal Donald Wuerl who has been implicated in the sexual abuse scandal that has rocked the Roman Catholic Church.

Earlier this year, Wuerl replaced Cardinal Theodore McCarrick, the Archbishop of Washington, D.C., who was accused of sexual misconduct.

However, Wuerl came under scrutiny for his handling of sex abuse cases when he was bishop of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, between 1988 and 2006.

