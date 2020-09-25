Pope Francis Attacks Personal Possession of Firearms in Message to United Nations

Pope Francis assailed the personal possession of firearms in a statement to the United Nations on the organization’s 75th anniversary.

In a statement published Friday lauding the agenda of the unelected global government, Francis bashed the “perverse logic” he claims links “possession of weaponry” to security.

We need to dismantle the perverse logic that links personal and national security to the possession of weaponry. This logic serves only to increase the profits of the arms industry, while fostering a climate of distrust and fear between persons and peoples. #UN75 @UN — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) September 25, 2020

“We need to dismantle the perverse logic that links personal and national security to the possession of weaponry,” the Bishop of Rome tweeted. “This logic serves only to increase the profits of the arms industry, while fostering a climate of distrust and fear between persons and peoples.”

The Pontiff’s anti-gun remarks fall in line with the United Nations’ agenda to eradicate personal firearm ownership throughout the globe, a goal symbolized by a “Knotted Gun” statue that sits in front of the UN’s New York City headquarters.

Elsewhere in his address, Francis called on nations to forgive the debt of smaller poorer nations amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Here I would renew my appeal that ‘in light of the present circumstances… all nations be enabled to meet the greatest needs of the moment through the reduction, if not the forgiveness, of the debt burdening the balance sheets of the poorest nations.'”

He also called on political leaders to ensure all have access to COVID-19 vaccines.

“The pandemic has highlighted the urgent need to promote public health and to make every person’s right to basic medical care a reality. For this reason, I renew my appeal to political leaders and the private sector to spare no effort to ensure access to Covid-19 vaccines and to the essential technologies needed to care for the sick. If anyone should be given preference, let it be the poorest, the most vulnerable, those who so often experience discrimination because they have neither power nor economic resources.”



