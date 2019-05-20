Pope Francis Calls For Global Governance to Fight Climate Change

Pope Francis recently called for global governance to fight climate change, asserting, “The nation state cannot be considered as an absolute.”

During an address to the Pontifical Academy of Social Sciences, the Pope condemned “growing nationalism that neglects the common good” and called for more globalism.

“The nation state cannot be considered as an absolute, as an island with respect to the surrounding context,” he said, adding, “The nation state is no longer able to procure the common good of its populations alone.”

Pope Francis said that a “special authority legally and concordantly constituted” was necessary to facilitate the implementation of new climate change policies.

He went on to demand that power be transferred from nation states to “intergovernmental institutions that manage their common interests.”

“This universal common good, in turn, must acquire a more pronounced juridical value at international level,” concluded Francis.

The Pope has made innumerable statements bashing nationalism and populism, particularly in the context of his advocacy of bringing millions of migrants into Europe.

Under his guidance, the Catholic Church has also fully embraced the global warming mantra despite deep skepticism amongst Christians.

