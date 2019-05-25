Pope Francis Comes Out In Defense Of Unborn: ‘Abortion Is Never the Answer'

Pope Francis said Saturday that the medical profession should be committed to defending the sacred value of human life and reject abortion as incompatible with medical practice.

In an address to a Vatican-sponsored conference titled “Yes to Life!” Francis warned against anti-life attitudes that lead to violence against the most vulnerable members of society: the unborn.

Unfortunately, in today’s reigning culture, “fear and hostility towards disability often lead to the choice of abortion, treating it as a means of ‘prevention,’” the pope said, and yet human life is always “sacred and inviolable.”

Francis went on to condemn “the use of prenatal diagnosis for selective purposes,” saying it stems from “an inhuman eugenic mentality, which keeps families from accepting, embracing, and loving their weakest children.”

The pontiff also rejected arguments that being pro-life is a “Catholic” position that should not be imposed on a secular society.

