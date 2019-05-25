Pope Francis Comes Out In Defense Of Unborn: ‘Abortion Is Never the Answer'

Image Credits: Alessandra Benedetti - Corbis/Getty Images.

Pope Francis said Saturday that the medical profession should be committed to defending the sacred value of human life and reject abortion as incompatible with medical practice.

In an address to a Vatican-sponsored conference titled “Yes to Life!” Francis warned against anti-life attitudes that lead to violence against the most vulnerable members of society: the unborn.

Unfortunately, in today’s reigning culture, “fear and hostility towards disability often lead to the choice of abortion, treating it as a means of ‘prevention,’” the pope said, and yet human life is always “sacred and inviolable.”

Francis went on to condemn “the use of prenatal diagnosis for selective purposes,” saying it stems from “an inhuman eugenic mentality, which keeps families from accepting, embracing, and loving their weakest children.”

The pontiff also rejected arguments that being pro-life is a “Catholic” position that should not be imposed on a secular society.

Read more

Millie Weaver went to a pro-abortion event in Austin, Texas where she was accosted for asking questions to those that were in attendance. Millie joins Alex in-studio to give her analysis on the leftist insanity she encountered face to face.


Related Articles

Rural America Is On The Verge Of Collapse

Rural America Is On The Verge Of Collapse

U.S. News
Comments
Former CNN Pro-Trump Contributors Allege Network ‘Openly Despises Conservatives’

Former CNN Pro-Trump Contributors Allege Network ‘Openly Despises Conservatives’

U.S. News
Comments

Trump: Pelosi Is ‘Disintegrating Before Our Eyes’

U.S. News
comments

Facebook Suspends Raheem Kassam Over 11 YEAR OLD Post

U.S. News
comments

Mexican Teen Confesses to Killing Elderly Texas Woman in Her Own Home – Police

Newswars Redirect
comments

Comments