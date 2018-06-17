Pope Francis Hits Planned Parenthood: Abortion is 'the Same as the Nazis'

Image Credits: flickr, koreanet.

Pope Francis likened abortion doctors and advocates to Nazis on Saturday in a statement that is rocking the world with its fiery tenor.

“We do the same as the Nazis to maintain the purity of the race, but with white gloves on,” the head of the Catholic Church said in an address to the Forum of Family Associations on its 25-year anniversary, according to USA Today.

“It is fashionable, or at least usual, that when in the first few months of a pregnancy doctors do studies to see if the child is healthy or has something, the first idea is: ‘Let’s send it away,’” the pope also said.

