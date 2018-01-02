Pope Francis: Opponents of Mass Migration Sow ‘Violence, Racial Discrimination and Xenophobia’

In his new message for the World Day of Peace, Pope Francis has denounced those who question the wisdom of mass migration, accusing them of demagoguery and promoting xenophobia.

Those who decry “the risks posed to national security or the high cost of welcoming new arrivals,” are guilty of “demeaning the human dignity due to all as sons and daughters of God,” Francis said in the New Year’s message.

To resort to such “rhetoric,” the Pope continued, people “are sowing violence, racial discrimination and xenophobia, which are matters of great concern for all those concerned for the safety of every human being.”

The Catholic Church celebrates the World Day of Peace each year on New Year’s day, when it also commemorates the Solemnity of Mary, Mother of God. In his annual message for the Day of Peace, the Pope opted once again to underscore the plight of migrants and refugees, as he has on several occasions recently.

