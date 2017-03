The European Union ‘risks dying’ without a new vision, Pope Francis has warned.

The pontiff was speaking in Rome at an EU summit to highlight the 60th anniversary of the bloc’s foundation.

In an address to European leaders on Friday, the Pope said the EU faced a “vacuum of values” and was losing its “sense of direction”.

“When a body loses its sense of direction and is no longer able to look ahead, it experiences a regression and, in the long run, risks dying,” he said.

