Pope Francis urges communities to set aside fears and welcome immigrants

Pope Francis urged communities to welcome migrants and refugees during a special Mass on the World Day of Migrants and Refugees.

Francis said that while both established communities and immigrants may have fears of the other, it was important to welcome migrants and to help them integrate into communities, HuffPost reported.

“Local communities are sometimes afraid that the newly arrived will disturb the established order, will ‘steal’ something they have long labored to build up,” Francis said, adding that the “newly arrived…are afraid of confrontation, judgement, discrimination, failure.”

“Having doubts and fears is not a sin. The sin is to allow these fears to determine our responses, to limit our choices, to compromise respect and generosity, to feed hostility and rejection,” he said.

