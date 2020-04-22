Pope on Earth Day: Nature WILL NOT Forgive Our Sins – We’ve ‘Ruined the Work of God’

On Earth Day 2020, Pope Francis extended a much-needed message of hope during one of humanity’s most dire times.

Just kidding — he used it as an excuse to tell us we’re all terrible parasites destroying the planet.

On Wednesday, Francis warned from the Vatican that Earth itself would seek vengeance if it is harmed.

“If we have deteriorated the Earth, the response will be very ugly,” Francis stated.

“Because of our selfishness we have failed in our responsibilities to be guardians and stewards of the earth. We have polluted and despoiled it, endangering our lives.”

The pope also blamed humans for the “natural tragedies” currently plaguing the planet, in a not-so-subtle reference to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We see these natural tragedies, which are the Earth’s response to our maltreatment,” he said. “I think that if I ask the Lord now what he thinks about this, I don’t think he would say it is a very good thing. It is we who have ruined the work of God.”

Alluding to a one-world global solution to climate change, the pope emphasized, “only together… can we win global challenges.”

“There’s a Spanish saying that is very clear on this” the pope opined. “It says God always forgives… The Earth never forgives.”

Francis also urged leftist climate change activists to stay the course, saying “it will be necessary for our children to take to the streets to teach us what is obvious, that is, that there will be no future for us if we destroy the environment that sustains us.”

According to Reuters, Pope Francis hopes to add “a definition of ‘ecological sins’ in the Roman Catholic Church’s Catechism, a compendium of teachings and rules.”

During his message, the pope also reportedly mentioned two upcoming United Nations climate change events, the UN Biodiversity Conference, set to take place in China in October, and the UN Climate Change conference set for November.

UNESCO designated April 22 as “Earth Day” in 1969.



