Pope says Migrants More Important than National Security

Pope Francis is again urging governments around the world to open their doors to migrants, regardless of national security concerns.

“The principle of the centrality of the human person… obliges us to always prioritize personal safety over national security,” Pope Francis stated Monday.

The pontiff’s comments, delivered in anticipation of World Refugee Day 2018 taking place January 14, followed numerous radical Islamic terror attacks targeting Europe, including a truck attack in Barcelona last week which left 15 people dead.

“Let us beg the Lord, God of mercy and peace, to free the world from this inhuman violence,” the Pope stated.

But the Vicar of Christ didn’t let the non-stop terror attacks derail his argument in favor of open borders.

The world should see “every stranger who knocks at our door” as “an opportunity for an encounter with Jesus Christ,” who the Pope claimed “welcomed and rejected strangers of every age.”

The pope directed border guards to be properly trained to guarantee refugees’ personal safety and provide them with “access to basic services.”

“In countries of arrival, [I hope that] migrants may be offered freedom of movement, work opportunities, and access to means of communication.”

The pope also called to “simplify the process for granting humanitarian visas” and insisted on “special temporary visas” for fleeing migrants.

“Collective and arbitrary expulsions of migrants and refugees are not suitable solutions,” The Holy See said.

Pope Francis has previously sparred with U.S. President Donald Trump over his hardline stance on immigration, and disagreed with calls to build a wall on the southern US border with Mexico.

“A person who thinks only about building walls, wherever they may be, and not building bridges, is not Christian. This is not in the gospel,” the pope, referring to Trump.

Trump shot back, stating, “If and when the Vatican is attacked by ISIS, which as everyone knows is ISIS’s ultimate trophy, I can promise you that the Pope would have only wished and prayed that Donald Trump would have been President because this would not have happened.”