Popeye’s Chaos: Angry Americans Fight Over Coveted Chicken Sandwich

This week, fried chicken hotspot Popeye’s brought back their notorious chicken sandwich, a popular menu item which sold out months ago following a poorly executed rollout which underestimated its demand.

The sandwich seems to be in plentiful supply this time around, but for some reason Americans are still losing their minds over it.

Earlier this week, a man died after he tried to cut in line at a Popeye’s in Baltimore.

“We have been able to determine that preliminarily that this is related to the release of the sandwich here at this restaurant,” a police spokesperson said.

Now videos are surfacing from various restaurants depicting Americans getting angry and starting fights over a trivial piece of breaded chicken served in a bun.

Warning: Videos contain graphic footage and language. Viewer discretion advised.

In Los Angeles, a woman destroyed her Mercedes-Benz when she tried to get in the drive-thru line for a sandwich.

At another drive-thru line, a customer who approached a vehicle in the drive-thru line got decked out by the driver.

Another video shows employees arguing and fighting with each other behind the counter.

In yet another freakout caught on camera, a man was beaten up as he tried to leave the restaurant after he said the n-word.

During another altercation, a customer threw a giant metal tea bucket at employees, before employees threw it right back.

In San Antonio, food trays were thrown as an employee and a customer argued.

An angry customer was also caught yelling at employees at a Popeye’s in Oklahoma City, before they kicked him out.

In a hilarious Tik Tok video, a mom gets really angry when her son asks why the drive-thru line is taking so long.

TMZ reports Popeye’s has no plans of pulling the sandwich, despite the chaos it’s causing.

