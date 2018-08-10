Popular YouTuber Says Podcast Shut Down for Discussing Alex Jones

Popular YouTuber Ethan Klein says one of his channels was penalized Friday for discussing Alex Jones and the recent ban across social media of Infowars content.

Klein and his wife Hila, who run several prominent channels with millions of followers, reportedly had their podcast’s livestream shut down in the middle of discussing the issue.

A tweet by Klein states that not only was the stream interrupted, but that the channel received a strike in the process.

In a subsequent remark Klein said their streaming ability had also been removed, forcing them to finish the show offline.

The H3 Podcast channel, which currently holds more than 1.6 million subscribers, features prominent guests and regularly focuses on current events.

YouTube said in a response to Klein that it was “looking into what happened” and would respond in due time.

The issue comes amid a widespread ban of Infowars content by some of the world’s largest social media companies.

Without providing specific examples of policy violations, Infowars has been banned by companies such as Facebook, YouTube, Apple, Google Podcast, Spotify, TuneIn, Spreaker, iHeartRadio, Audioboom, Pinterest, MailChimp, Stitcher, Disqus, Sprout Social, LinkedIn and Flickr.

The incident has raised questions on both the power held by large tech companies and free speech in the digital age.

