Populist Parties Set to be Four of the Five Biggest Victors in European Elections

Four out of five of the most successful parties in this week’s European elections will be populist parties, according to the latest polls.

– In the United Kingdom, Nigel Farage’s Brexit Party is polling consistently above 30 per cent, more than Labour and the Conservatives combined.

– In Italy, Italian Interior Minister Matteo Salvini’s League party is projected to win and take 25 MEP seats in the process.

– In Poland, the Law and Justice party, a strong ally of populist Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, is set to win 22 seats.

– In France, Marine Le Pen’s National Rally is slightly ahead of President Emmanuel Macron’s Republic On the Move party.

People across the continent are sick of being under the thumb of an out of touch globalist elite that cares little for their interests.

As we reported earlier, this condescending attitude was illustrated nowhere clearer than in President of the European Commission Jean-Claude Juncker’s comment to CNN.

“These populist, nationalists, stupid nationalists, they are in love with their own countries,” said Juncker, as if feeling patriotic towards your own country is a bad thing.

Mark Zuckerberg hates it when you share this article on Facebook.

———————————————————————————————————————

There is a war on free speech. Without your support, my voice will be silenced.

Please sign up for the free newsletter here. Donate to me on SubscribeStar here.

Support my sponsor – Turbo Force – a supercharged boost of clean energy without the comedown.

———————————————————————————————————————