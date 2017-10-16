Populists Set to Thrash Traditional Parties In Czech Vote

Image Credits: Wiki.

The Czech populist movement, ANO, led by a billionaire dubbed as the “Czech Trump”, is the clear favourite in a general election on Friday and Saturday where the traditional parties are set to take a thrashing.

The Czech Republic, which joined the EU in 2004 and has a population of 10.6 million, goes to the polls on October 20 and 21. And Andrej Babis’ ANO movement looks positioned to emerge the clear winner.

In a recent poll by the Czech Academy of Sciences, the ANO scored 30.9 percent, more than the two traditional heavyweights in Czech politics — the Social Democrat CSSD and the right-wing ODS — combined, who scored just 13.1 percent and 9.1 percent respectively.

