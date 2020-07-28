Portland Antifa Rioters Are Getting Away With It By Claiming They Are 'Journalists'

Image Credits: Screenshot.

Portland continues to burn at the hands of Antifa agitators who are using a court order that has prevented Federal officers from taking action against the press. In other words, rioters are holding cameras and claiming the Feds can’t touch them because they are ‘journalists’.

With the Democratic Mayor refusing to order police to crackdown on rioters, federal officers have stepped in and been somewhat effective. However, as RT reports, a federal judge last week issued a temporary restraining order on the agents, forbidding any action against anyone ‘reporting’ on the scene.

Now, some on the ground in Portland, are relating that antifa rioters are using this to their advantage:


Armed Leftist shot this weekend during a BLM protest, after he and a mob swarmed a man’s car. He learns quickly that there are consequences for his actions…

Some so called ‘reporters’ are openly bragging about aligning with rioters:

Recent reports from Portland have documented the violence, with conservatives being targeted, and law enforcement even being doxxed by antifa, and Federal agents being ‘blinded’ with lasers.

Meanwhile, Democrats are adamant that the violence isn’t really happening:

Our Christmas in July sale is now live! Get double Patriot Points and free shipping on our hottest products!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

NIH.gov: 5G Coronavirus Link via DNA

NIH.gov: 5G Coronavirus Link via DNA

Special Reports
Comments
Soros Has Pumped $50 MILLION (So Far) Into 2020 Democrat Election Campaigns

Soros Has Pumped $50 MILLION (So Far) Into 2020 Democrat Election Campaigns

U.S. News
Comments

Video: Passengers Cheer As ‘Karen’ Is Kicked off Plane For Refusing To Wear Mask

U.S. News
comments

Twitter Censors Trump By Completely Removing His Tweet For First Time

U.S. News
comments

Violent Crime Explosion Forces Minneapolis Residents to Form Militias

U.S. News
comments

Comments