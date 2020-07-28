Portland Antifa Rioters Are Getting Away With It By Claiming They Are 'Journalists'

Portland continues to burn at the hands of Antifa agitators who are using a court order that has prevented Federal officers from taking action against the press. In other words, rioters are holding cameras and claiming the Feds can’t touch them because they are ‘journalists’.

With the Democratic Mayor refusing to order police to crackdown on rioters, federal officers have stepped in and been somewhat effective. However, as RT reports, a federal judge last week issued a temporary restraining order on the agents, forbidding any action against anyone ‘reporting’ on the scene.

Now, some on the ground in Portland, are relating that antifa rioters are using this to their advantage:

This fake Antifa press problem is a pandemic This man defies orders, insults officers, and makes sexual references to them And claims he’s press with a $40 handicam mounted on a gas station tripod Due to a court order police can’t do anything This puts real press in danger pic.twitter.com/cVvenAof0S — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) July 27, 2020

Damn the fake press! I think there are more fake Antifa press than there are real press here A mob of them scream about having the right to rush officers due to press immunity move towards the Feds aggressively then they fire rubber bullets & flash bangs at the real press pic.twitter.com/0OsUA82K4X — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) July 27, 2020

FAKE PRESS 🚨 This rioter gets pissed when Feds aim their sights down on her after she provokes them. She claimed to be press. @ElijahSchaffer has posted the moments leading up to me pressing her. pic.twitter.com/AayCHnQ7c8 — Kalen From Scriberr (@FromKalen) July 27, 2020

Antifa Rioters are posing as press in Portland riots Press do not engage in political activity during protests or riots, unless undercover This is putting open reporters at risk to being caught in the cross fire Antifa is deteriorating our constitutional system from within — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) July 26, 2020



Armed Leftist shot this weekend during a BLM protest, after he and a mob swarmed a man’s car. He learns quickly that there are consequences for his actions…

Some so called ‘reporters’ are openly bragging about aligning with rioters:

The first taste is always the best pic.twitter.com/cl5nIMFEax — Laura Jedeed (Misanthrophile) (@1misanthrophile) July 26, 2020

Recent reports from Portland have documented the violence, with conservatives being targeted, and law enforcement even being doxxed by antifa, and Federal agents being ‘blinded’ with lasers.

Meanwhile, Democrats are adamant that the violence isn’t really happening:

