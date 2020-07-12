Portland BLM Activist Uses Baby As Human Shield During Violent Protest

Video out of Portland, Oregon, shows a Black Lives Matter activist carrying around a baby as a human shield during a heated protest with police over the weekend.

The video shows the protester carrying the infant in front of her and walking him along in front of nearby riot police guarding the Federal Courthouse as accomplices were recording with their phones, presumably hoping to catch a violent altercation involving the child.

Additional info: this protester was using a baby as a human shield — Drew Hernandez (@livesmattershow) July 12, 2020

A mother walks with her son in front of Federal Officers in #Portland pic.twitter.com/BgRv3NiAXk — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) July 12, 2020

Users on social media noted using a child as a human shield comes right out of terrorist playbooks, such as Hamas, who used children as human shields when trying to breach Israel’s border.

Wow…using actual terrorist/cartel tactics — Anons Synonymous🇺🇸 (@AnonsSynonymous) July 12, 2020

Hey @IDF where have I seen this tactic employed before? (To be clear I mean Hamas. Hamas uses children as human shields. This is evil. And what's insane is this tactic works in villainizing those standing up for what's right.) — Michael (@mcaark) July 12, 2020

Child Abuse—who brings a child to a riot?!? WTF? — Robert Broussard (@Robert_B) July 12, 2020

A real mother would never think about doing that. Pathetic — UtteredChaos (@ChaosUtterd) July 12, 2020

And the award for worst mother of the year goes to.. — One Love (@woregon) July 12, 2020

Portland has been embroiled in BLM riots and protests against “systemic racism” and “police brutality” for over 45 days with no signs of letting up.

Woman at BLM Portland riot says she was hit in the eye by a rubber bullet. Video: @VenturaReport pic.twitter.com/Y849iaIgIM — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 12, 2020

Federal Officers clearing out #Antifa #BLM rioters from Federal Courthouse pic.twitter.com/iSA86BaL43 — Jorge Ventura Media (@VenturaReport) July 12, 2020

Portland police condemned the violent Marxist BLM movement last week.

“As riots continue, it is obvious to everyone that this is no longer about George Floyd, social justice, or police reform,” said Officer Daryl Turner, President of the Portland Police Association, in a statement. “This is about a group of individuals intent on causing injury, chaos and destruction by rioting, looting, starting fires, throwing rocks, bottles, mortars, urine, and feces at peaceful protestors, as well as the police.”

But Portland’s Democrat Mayor Ted Wheeler claims the police are to blame for the violence and chaos.

I am calling for a full and thorough review of all use of force tactics and meaningful public transparency. And I am asking for the public’s support in calling for an end to the nightly violence. Join us in our call for peace. Lives are at stake. — Mayor Ted Wheeler (@tedwheeler) July 3, 2020

