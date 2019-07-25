Portland Mayor Dissociates From Antifa Attack, "I Wasn't Even Here"

Time and again Portlanders have seen demonstrations in the downtown area devolve into riots. Many of these have resulted in bloody brawls and made national headlines.

Mayor Ted Wheeler has been accused of tying the hands of police officers when it comes to enforcing the law.

Viral images of violent clashes between left-leaning and right-wing demonstrators have painted a city known for its political activism, as disorderly and even chaotic.

Anti-police rhetoric and liberal politicians’ lack of action have promoted a culture of violence against the first responders meant to protect the public.