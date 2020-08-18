Portland Police: Man Viciously Beaten by BLM Protesters Was Trying to Help Transgender Victim of Robbery

Police investigators have confirmed that the man viciously beaten by Black Lives Matter protesters in Portland on Sunday night was trying to help a transgender female who had been the victim of a robbery.

BLM agitators claimed they attacked the man, subsequently identified as Adam Haner, because he was a “white supremacist” trying to run people over while shouting racial slurs, but there is no evidence of this whatsoever.

Shocking footage shows protesters trying to drag Haner out of his vehicle while assaulting his female companion, before they continue to pursue him, causing Haner to crash his Ford 4×4.

Haner is then assaulted again before a man later identified as Marquise “Keese” Lee Love, a “security guard” for Black Lives Matter, kicks him in the head, immediately knocking him unconscious and leaving him bleeding on the street.

GRAPHIC: Rioters in downtown Portland detain man who had a car crash. They force him to sit on the ground while they search his belongings. One of them runs up and kicks him in the head, instantly knocking him out. There are no police. Video by @FromKalen pic.twitter.com/x646QheCV0 — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) August 17, 2020

The Portland Police Bureau issued a statement appearing to confirm reports that Haner was trying to help the victim of a robbery before he was beaten.

“Investigators learned that the victim may have been trying to help a transgender female who had some of her thing stolen in the area of Southwest Taylor and 4th Ave, the location where this incident began,” states a press release.

“That person has not been contacted and their identity is unknown. Investigators would like to speak to this person.”

As with virtually every example of Black Lives Matter protesters physically attacking people, the national media has largely ignored the story.

Haner was taken to hospital and is now at home recovering. A GoFundMe has been set up to support him.

Interesting to see this after hours spent talking to eyewitnesses who described the man as a “Good Samaritan” who was trying to help a transgender woman who was being beaten up by the same crowd who beat him. And there is video of everything. There is only one truth. https://t.co/EiLoXZEwu5 — Lara Logan (@laralogan) August 18, 2020

