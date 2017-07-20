Positive Thinking Could Extend Your Lifespan

Image Credits: flickr, cblue98.

Many of us accept we’re not the healthiest person on the planet.

But new research warns this mindset could be dangerous.

In fact, according to Stanford University, people who view themselves as less healthy than others are at risk of suffering a premature death – no matter how active they actually are.

The study, published in Health Psychology, is the latest of many to show how our thoughts, feelings and beliefs have a direct impact on our health.

Experts say this shows we should equally prioritize feeling positive and working out.

Read More


Related Articles

The Difference Between Government Run Healthcare And Slavery

The Difference Between Government Run Healthcare And Slavery

Health
Comments
Fake Republicans Campaign On Repeal, Then Embrace Obamacare

Fake Republicans Campaign On Repeal, Then Embrace Obamacare

Health
Comments

Hiding Vaccine-Related Deaths With Semantic Sleight-of-Hand

Health
Comments

#FakeGOP Using Obamacare As Weapon Against Trump

Health
Comments

How Big Pharma Hides Vaccine Deaths

Health
Comments

Comments