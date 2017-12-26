Post-Christmas sales may rival Black Friday this year

Keep those credit cards warm.

Retailers hoping to extend the Christmas buying frenzy will swing their doors back open Tuesday — with some offering Black Friday-level prices to clear inventory and keep registers ringing.

From Amazon to Nordstrom to Old Navy, an increasing number of outlets are offering fresh sales after the Christmas rush to lure consumers before their spending hibernation.

“A lot of people are going to be returning things, so I feel like it will be cheaper,” said teacher Ronny Rahman, 35, as he strolled Fulton Street in Brooklyn on Monday. “I feel like now is a good time to get it.”

Beginning Tuesday and extending through Jan. 2, Nordstrom will offer new sales on clothing and accessories both in stores and online.

