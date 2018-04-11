Post-Election Hungary to Foster Nationalistic Europe

Hungary’s new government will have some new members and a largely new structure to address challenges posed by migration and protect national sovereignty, the cabinet office chief said on Wednesday.

In the recent election Hungarian voters singled out these two priorities for the next four years, Antal Rogan told public broadcaster M1.

Four years ago migration was not yet an issue, nor did many want to promote the ideal of a “united states of Europe” rather than that of a “Europe of nations”, he said, adding that the new government will be structured so to respond to these challenges.

Read more

Also:

