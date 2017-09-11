Post-mortem of the 9/11 “official story”

Sixteen years after a series of coordinated terrorist attacks by al-Qaeda (as the story goes) shook the United States and the world, the number of questions-raised-left-unanswered has perhaps never been any higher. Through their constant probing, investigating and challenging of the official story, world-class journalists, architects, engineers and families of the victims of 9/11 in particular have, however, to their credit, managed to unearth and pool together enough evidence over the years, to make a compelling case to suggest that the “official” narrative of 9/11 is only a “story” and not an accurate narration of what had actually happened.

Having fought tooth and nail, survivors and family members of victims of 9/11 finally forced the US government to release a classified 28-page section of the 9/11 Commission Report only last year and got through a civil suit against Saudi Arabia for its alleged involvement in the events of that day despite the US government’s desperate attempts to thwart it. Meanwhile, the detailed works of Pulitzer Prize winning journalist Seymour Hersh and award winning author Professor David Ray Griffin, among others, have raised many other questions particularly in regards to the background of the alleged attackers which the official story completely fails to address.

This, of course, leaves unanswered the most obvious question: “What did really happen on September 11, 2001?” Well, one answer is: “not what the public has been told to accept.” Another (or rather an extension of the previous) answer, would be, that it gave the US government the “catastrophic and catalysing event like a new Pearl Harbour,” which the Project for the New American Century (co-written by Dick Cheney, Donald Rumsfeld, Paul Wolfowitz and seven others who went on to serve for the Bush administration) said was needed in a 90-page report titled Rebuilding America’s Defences: Strategies, Forces, and Resources For a New Century, nine months prior to the events of 9/11, to bring about “revolutionary changes” in the Middle East and “secure energy supplies” for the US.

While commemorating the 60th Anniversary of the Japanese attack against Pearl Harbour on December 7, 2001, the then US President George W Bush had even said that 9/11 was, for the US, “a second Pearl Harbour.” Interestingly, since the attack on Pearl Harbour, many declassified US government documents including one from the Office of Naval Intelligence quoted by the likes of The Independent (UK), The Telegraph (UK), The Guardian, among others, have led many to theorise that it had let Japan attack Pearl Harbour, knowing that that would shift public opinion (set against war at the time) in favour of the US entering the Second World War.

Similarly, top US officials also said after 9/11 that regardless of all else, given the sophistication of America’s aerospace defence system, it is impossible that the attacks could have caught the North American Aerospace Defence Command (NORAD) and by extension, the US top brass, by surprise. While the PNAC document mentioned earlier had, oddly enough, mentioned among its “four core missions for US military forces”, the need to fight and win “multiple, simultaneous major theatre wars [emphasise mine]”, which itself raises a few eyebrows.

But the water gets murkier when one takes into consideration the testimony of General Wesley Clark, former Supreme Allied Commander Europe of NATO, who said in an interview with Amy Goodman back in 2007 that shortly after the 9/11 attacks, he had received a memo from the then US Secretary of Defence Donald Rumsfeld. This memo, according to him, described “how the US government was going to take down seven countries in five years, starting with Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Libya, Somalia, Sudan and finishing off Iran.” And what has been done to all of those countries since 9/11 despite none of them having had any hand in the events of that day? Either exactly what General Clark said would happen, or attempts to bring about those ends.

But even if all of these are merely circumstantial, that the facts presented in the “official story” actually contradict the basic laws of physics and other related sciences still cannot be dismissed and has largely been ignored by the propagators of the establishment’s line. Before going into details, let us recall, however, that the Twin Towers and the Solomon Building (World Trade Centre Building 7) that came down on 9/11 are the only skyscrapers in history anywhere in the world to have ever fallen down from a fire, let alone vertically on their own footprints, which alone is impossible, according to thousands of engineers and experts from other fields.

Read more