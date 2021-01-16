ANTIFA Militant Arrested For Plotting To MURDER Trump Supporters During Inauguration, Says He “Received Soros Money”

Keep up to date with our latest:

Antifa member Daniel Alan Baker has been arrested by the FBI for plotting to murder Trump supporters and police on Inauguration Day.

According to Justice Department documents, Baker had trained in Syria in 2017 with the YPG, and in 2020 participated in the CHAZ insurrection in Seattle — and was once even featured on VICE.

From The Tallahassee Democrat:

Daniel Alan Baker, 33, was arrested Friday on a federal charge involving transmission of a threat to kidnap or injure, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of Florida announced in a news release. Prosecutors say Baker, a former airborne infantryman with reported ties to a foreign terrorist group, planned to violently confront protesters at the Capitol on Sunday, the same day the FBI warned of violence at all 50 state capitols. “Baker issued a call to arms for like-minded individuals to violently confront protesters gathered at the Florida Capitol this Sunday,” federal prosecutors said. “He specifically called for others to join him in encircling any protesters and confining them at the Capitol complex using firearms.”

“Evidence shows that through various methods of interstate communications, Baker threatened to kidnap and injure others, and he recently issued a ‘call to arms’,” said U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida Lawrence Keefe in a statement.

“Extremists intent on violence from either end of the political and social spectrums must be stopped, and they will be stopped,” Keefe said. “The diligent work in this case by the FBI and other public safety organizations has averted a crisis with this arrest, and we will not stop in our efforts to detect, deter, and disrupt anyone else planning to incite or commit violence.”

Antifa supporter Daniel Alan Baker posted links to CNN on his "Call to Arms" to kill Trump supporters and police officers on Inauguration Day



He has been arrested by the FBI pic.twitter.com/1sEMIABGhB — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) January 16, 2021

The DOJ’s criminal complaint also reveals that Baker, a self-identified “hardcore leftist”, claimed on his YouTube account that he “received Soros money” – in reference to globalist billionaire George Soros – and “will be offering cash rewards for information on Trump supporters.”

This comes as Democrats attempt to impeach President Trump (again) for “inciting an insurrection” at the Capitol building on Jan. 6, and call for Republican senators who objected to the election results to be removed.

Read Baker’s criminal complaint:

The Big Tech purge is here! Follow Infowars and Alex Jones on other growing platforms now to stay informed as the information blackout accelerates.

Finally we see the crack in the veneer of the MSM narrative break, as BLM protestors are caught on film purposefully posing as Trump supporters and instigating other supporters to raid the Capitol.