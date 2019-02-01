‘POTENTIAL FATAL DISEASE’: Dem Gov likens Schultz independent party run to measles outbreak!

Another day, another outrageous comment from a Democrat who is terrified over the idea of former Starbucks CEO Howard Schultz running for president in 2020 as an Independent candidate.

Democratic Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington kicked it up a notch on Thursday and argued that a possible Schultz’s run is a “fatal disease” like the measles outbreak in his state.

During an appearance on MSNBC’s “Meet the Press Daily, ” host Chuck Todd asked Inslee whether Schultz will run as a Democrat or Independent.

Inslee said he wasn’t sure, but changed course and instead argued that Schultz should consider his “legacy” and rethink his strategy of potentially running as an Independent because he — like countless Democrats and media talking heads — believes it would only help President Donald Trump win re-election.

“If he wants to run, he is welcome to run as a Democrat, welcome to the pool. Don’t be afraid of running in a place that actually can help people make decisions,” Inslee said about Schultz.



The governor of Virginia reveals in new viral video the globalist plan for “post-birth abortion” now being pushed by lawmakers. Alex breaks down how eugenics is behind this gruesome attitude towards the unborn.

“His candidacy is not just a distraction. It is a potential fatal disease, if you will, infecting us with Donald Trump for another four years. We cannot have that. I just declared an emergency for measles in my state and this is an emergency as well,” Inslee added.

Inslee comparing a possible Schultz run to a deadly disease comes a week after Washington officials declared a state of emergency regarding the measles outbreak.

Inslee is just one of many Democrats who has freaked out over the idea of Schultz running for president as an Independent candidate.

During a segment Wednesday on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” host Nicolle Wallace lost her mind and went after Steve Schmidt, a network contributor who is currently working as an adviser to Schultz.

Wallace furiously told Schmidt that “people are terrified” that he’ll help re-elect Trump.

“We have never — it is a — people are terrified, and people are terrified that you, one of the most visible Trump critics, are now behind someone they feel like can take away the Democrats’ best chance of toppling Donald Trump,” Wallace decried.

“Nobody is voting. The election is two years away,” Schmidt replied.

“We’re already scared!” Wallace exclaimed, playing up the end-of-the-world theatrics if Trump is re-elected to a second term.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-MA, went on a Twitter tirade against Schultz because he said her massive tax hike proposal resembled socialism.

While on Fox News, Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez practically begged Schultz to run on the Democratic side.

“I have respect for Howard Schultz,” Perez said. “If he chooses to get in the race, I hope he gets in in the Democratic party. We’ll treat him very fairly.”

While appearing on CNN’s “Out Front,” former 2016 Clinton campaign manager John Podesta claimed the former CEO making a third party run would only help Trump.

“All he’ll do is end up splitting the Trump vote. I would think Mr. Schultz would rather have his legacy the fact he became a billionaire selling coffee than he helped get Donald Trump re-elected of the United States,” Podesta said.

Neera Tanden, a top Clinton ally and president of the Center for American Progress, put it more bluntly: “If he enters the race, I will start a Starbucks boycott because I’m not giving a penny that will end up in the election coffers of a guy who will help Trump win.”

Vanity projects that help destroy democracy are disgusting. If he enters the race, I will start a Starbucks boycott because I’m not giving a penny that will end up in the election coffers of a guy who will help Trump win. https://t.co/epUYVrcEg8 — Neera Tanden (@neeratanden) January 26, 2019

Democratic strategist Jesse Ferguson, who served as a spokesman for Clinton’s 2016 campaign, followed suit.

“If you don’t want Donald Trump re-elected, you should be ready to unite behind the Democratic nominee as the best antidote,” Ferguson said.

“In the end, the American people won’t take kindly to a billionaire who thinks his money entitles him to this kind of vanity experiment. People may not like the two party system, but they like a party of one even less,” he added, ramping up the threatening rhetoric.