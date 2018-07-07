Potential Judicial Conflicts Of Interest Arise In Gottesfeld ‘Guardian Hacktivist’ Case

Anyone who has been following The Daily Wire’s ongoing coverage of the Martin Gottesfeld “guardian hacktivist” story will recall that in January, we published a piece regarding potential conflicts of interest faced by Magistrate Judge Marianne Bowler.

In order to understand this piece, it is imperative that one reads The Daily Wire’s previous coverage of the Martin Gottesfeld case, including the story of Justina Pelletier, here.

As the Gottesfeld trial begins in earnest, it is important to set out in detail the potential conflicts of interest that the judges in the Martin Gottesfeld case may have.

