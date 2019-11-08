POTUS Says Whistleblower Attorney Zaid Should Be Sued, "Maybe For Treason"

Speaking from the South Lawn of the White House on Friday, President Trump slammed the Democrats’ impeachment witch-hunt and a lawyer representing one of the White House whistleblowers.

“The whistleblower is a disgrace to our country. His lawyer who said the worst things possible two years ago, he should be sued, and maybe for treason,” Trump told reporters.

.@realDonaldTrump: "The whistleblower is a disgrace to our country. His lawyer who said the worst things possible two years ago, he should be sued, and maybe for treason." pic.twitter.com/JrqdOUAR5U — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 8, 2019

The attorney, Mark Zaid, is a Democrat operative who tweeted “#coup has started. First of many steps. #rebellion. #impeachment will follow ultimately,” back in 2017.

Another 2017 tweet reads, “We’ll get rid of him,” proving the left has been set on impeachment for years.

He also bragged about his connections to John Podesta with an organization he set up for litigation. — Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) November 6, 2019

President Trump read the incriminating tweets to a sold-out crowd during his most recent rally in Monroe, Louisiana on Wednesday evening.