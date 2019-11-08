POTUS Says Whistleblower Attorney Zaid Should Be Sued, "Maybe For Treason"

Speaking from the South Lawn of the White House on Friday, President Trump slammed the Democrats’ impeachment witch-hunt and a lawyer representing one of the White House whistleblowers.
“The whistleblower is a disgrace to our country. His lawyer who said the worst things possible two years ago, he should be sued, and maybe for treason,” Trump told reporters.
.@realDonaldTrump: "The whistleblower is a disgrace to our country. His lawyer who said the worst things possible two years ago, he should be sued, and maybe for treason." pic.twitter.com/JrqdOUAR5U
— Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 8, 2019
The attorney, Mark Zaid, is a Democrat operative who tweeted “#coup has started. First of many steps. #rebellion. #impeachment will follow ultimately,” back in 2017.
Another 2017 tweet reads, “We’ll get rid of him,” proving the left has been set on impeachment for years.
#coup has started. First of many steps. #rebellion. #impeachment will follow ultimately. #lawyers https://t.co/FiNBQo6v0S
— Mark S. Zaid (@MarkSZaidEsq) January 31, 2017
He also bragged about his connections to John Podesta with an organization he set up for litigation.
— Robert Barnes (@Barnes_Law) November 6, 2019
President Trump read the incriminating tweets to a sold-out crowd during his most recent rally in Monroe, Louisiana on Wednesday evening.
President Trump is now reading the whistleblower lawyer’s tweets on stage pic.twitter.com/wRVc2hLFwX
— Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) November 7, 2019