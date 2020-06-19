POTUS Warns "Lowlife" Agitators Before Tulsa Rally: "You Will Not Be Treated Like You Have Been In New York, Seattle, Or Minneapolis"

On Thursday, Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Republican Mayor G.T. Bynum declared a curfew and moved attendees of Saturday’s Trump rally into a new area following alleged threats from violent far-left groups.

In an Executive Order, Bynum said the decision came “in the interest of national security” and said he “received information from the Tulsa Police Department and other law enforcement agencies that shows that individuals from organized groups who have been involved in destructive and violent behavior in other States are planning to travel to the City of Tulsa for the purposes of causing unrest in and around the rally.”

🚨CURFEW IN EFFECT FOR DOWNTOWN🚨 As part of our preparations for President Trump’s Rally this Saturday, we are working on making the area secure for everyone’s safety. As posted earlier, the area illustrated in this map will need to be free of vehicles and pedestrian traffic. pic.twitter.com/uT76N0IWRc — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) June 19, 2020

Restrictions for pilots and drone operators were also implemented for the Saturday Trump rally, ending Sunday morning.

Temporary Flight Restrictions for pilots and UAS (drone) operators out there. If you are planning on flying an aircraft or operating any UAS, there is a TFR covering a large area around Tulsa this Saturday from 5:15 pm until 11:00 pm. pic.twitter.com/w27Tw1URe0 — Tulsa Police (@TulsaPolice) June 18, 2020

After President Trump learned of the “agitators,” he went to Twitter to warn them not to engage in the type of violence and destruction seen in other U.S. cities.

POTUS wrote, “Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene!”

Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 19, 2020

Trump 2020 Campaign Manager Brad Parscale talked with Fox News and downplayed the possibility of violence at the rally, saying, “I find Trump supporters to be very caring, loving people that care about this country… I have a great feeling that we’re gonna see 100,000 MAGA supporters down there just wanting to see this country reopen.”

WATCH Brad @parscale on possible outside disruptors at Tulsa rally: Trump supporters are “very caring, loving people that care about this country… I have a great feeling that we’re gonna see 100,000 MAGA supporters down there just wanting to see this country reopen.” pic.twitter.com/uaDYhD9htn — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 & get the APP (@TrumpWarRoom) June 19, 2020

