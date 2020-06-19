POTUS Warns "Lowlife" Agitators Before Tulsa Rally: "You Will Not Be Treated Like You Have Been In New York, Seattle, Or Minneapolis"

On Thursday, Tulsa, Oklahoma’s Republican Mayor G.T. Bynum declared a curfew and moved attendees of Saturday’s Trump rally into a new area following alleged threats from violent far-left groups.

In an Executive Order, Bynum said the decision came “in the interest of national security” and said he “received information from the Tulsa Police Department and other law enforcement agencies that shows that individuals from organized groups who have been involved in destructive and violent behavior in other States are planning to travel to the City of Tulsa for the purposes of causing unrest in and around the rally.”

Restrictions for pilots and drone operators were also implemented for the Saturday Trump rally, ending Sunday morning.

After President Trump learned of the “agitators,” he went to Twitter to warn them not to engage in the type of violence and destruction seen in other U.S. cities.

POTUS wrote, “Any protesters, anarchists, agitators, looters or lowlifes who are going to Oklahoma please understand, you will not be treated like you have been in New York, Seattle, or Minneapolis. It will be a much different scene!”

Trump 2020 Campaign Manager Brad Parscale talked with Fox News and downplayed the possibility of violence at the rally, saying, “I find Trump supporters to be very caring, loving people that care about this country… I have a great feeling that we’re gonna see 100,000 MAGA supporters down there just wanting to see this country reopen.”

Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!

Watch Live

Infowars Network Live Feed

Featured


Related Articles

Black & White Protesters Debate The Black Lives Matter Message

Black & White Protesters Debate The Black Lives Matter Message

U.S. News
Comments
Trump Says He Hired John Bolton Because He Is A 'Crazy' Warmonger

Trump Says He Hired John Bolton Because He Is A ‘Crazy’ Warmonger

U.S. News
Comments

The Conservative Effort To Reshape The Supreme Court Has Completely And Utterly Failed

U.S. News
comments

Confusion in Tulsa: Mayor Issues Curfew as Trump Supporters Gather for Upcoming Rally

U.S. News
comments

Black Lives Matter Chapter Co-Founder Demands White People Give Up Their Homes

U.S. News
comments

Comments