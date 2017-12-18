Power Restored at Atlanta Airport After Outage Snarled Air Traffic

Power has been fully restored at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a complete power outage grounded flights Sunday afternoon, causing a holiday travel nightmare for fliers across the country just over a week before Christmas.

Kasim Reed, the city’s mayor, announced the power update on Twitter after the power outage forced the Federal Aviation Administration to suspend outgoing flights and implement a “ground stop” for incoming flights, which “means that flights headed to Atlanta are held on the ground at their departure airport.”

International flights were be diverted to other airports, U.S. Customs and Border Protection tweeted.

Power on Concourse F is back ON! We are working with great urgency w/ @GeorgiaPower to restore power throughout rest of airport. — Atlanta Airport (@ATLairport) December 18, 2017



