Powerful! Father Who Lost Daughter At Parkland Exposes Leftist Crimes

Andrew Pollack, the father of Meadow Pollack who was a victim of the Parkland shooting, joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the crimes of leftists and their damaging policies.

Explaining how the establishment has disregarded him for having conservative views, Pollack said, “They silenced me on my book tour while I was in New York and D.C. I wasn’t on one mainstream, liberal channel. They wouldn’t let me on.”

Pollack’s book Why Meadow Died reveals what really took place at Parkland and what is happening in school districts across the country as today’s public education institutions have become hotbeds for mass murder.


Related Articles

Beto Makes Bizarre Claim That Trans Women Of Color Can Be Murdered With ‘Complete Impunity’

Beto Makes Bizarre Claim That Trans Women Of Color Can Be Murdered With ‘Complete Impunity’

U.S. News
Comments
VIDEO: Obama adopts strange accent while speaking to young Swedish ‘climate’ activist

VIDEO: Obama adopts strange accent while speaking to young Swedish ‘climate’ activist

U.S. News
Comments

‘This Is How College Students Talk Today…’

U.S. News
comments

“The Dam Could Break On Thursday”: Here Are 12 Quotes That Show The Democrats Are Getting Ready To Impeach Trump

U.S. News
comments

Secret FBI Subpoenas For Personal Data Go Far Beyond Previously Known

U.S. News
comments

Comments