Powerful! Father Who Lost Daughter At Parkland Exposes Leftist Crimes

Andrew Pollack, the father of Meadow Pollack who was a victim of the Parkland shooting, joins The Alex Jones Show to expose the crimes of leftists and their damaging policies.

Explaining how the establishment has disregarded him for having conservative views, Pollack said, “They silenced me on my book tour while I was in New York and D.C. I wasn’t on one mainstream, liberal channel. They wouldn’t let me on.”

Pollack’s book Why Meadow Died reveals what really took place at Parkland and what is happening in school districts across the country as today’s public education institutions have become hotbeds for mass murder.