Nigel Farage calls out George Soros and exposes his plan to destroy the West.


Related Articles

Groper Al Franken Lectured Conservatives on 'Respecting Women'

Groper Al Franken Lectured Conservatives on ‘Respecting Women’

U.S. News
Comments
'Ketchup on Canvas' Modern Art Sells For Nearly $50 Million Dollars

‘Ketchup on Canvas’ Modern Art Sells For Nearly $50 Million Dollars

U.S. News
Comments

Another Reason To Drain The Swamp: Sexual Harassment Is Rampant In The Halls Of Congress

U.S. News
Comments

NYT reporter calls for Twitter to censor images of Biden inappropriately touching women, children

U.S. News
Comments

The Truth About the Sex Abuse Scandal

U.S. News
Comments

Comments