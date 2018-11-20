Powerful Tucker Carlson: We Must Build A Pro-Human Future

We are not the victims of history – humanity is history – and we must now take control of our destiny and rise above the technocracy. Alex Jones provides analysis and commentary on the debate between Ben Shapiro and Tucker Carlson.
Also:
Don’t miss:
Image Credits: Rich Polk / Stringer / Getty.
We are not the victims of history – humanity is history – and we must now take control of our destiny and rise above the technocracy. Alex Jones provides analysis and commentary on the debate between Ben Shapiro and Tucker Carlson.
Also:
Don’t miss: